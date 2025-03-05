Mushfiqur Rahim announces retirement from ODI cricket Bangladesh keeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim announced his retirement from ODI cricket. He represented the national team in 274 ODIs, scoring 7795 runs. He is also the most-capped Bangladesh player in the format.

Senior Bangladesh batter Mushfiqur Rahim announced retirement from ODI cricket on Wednesday, March 5. He has represented the national team in 274 matches in the format and has scored 7795 runs at an average of 36.42. The keeper-batter was an asset for Bangladesh, in the middle order, and has played several match-winning knocks for Bangladesh.

Announcing his retirement on Instagram, the 37-year-old thanked his family, friends and fans, for whom he has played 19 years of ODI cricket. He also revealed that the last few weeks were challenging for him and that might have played a role in him announcing his decision to step down.

The veteran cricketer also added that Bangladesh might not have won much in international tournaments but he gave his everything while representing the country.

“I am announcing my retirement from the ODI format as of today. While our achievements may have been limited on a global level, one thing is certain: whenever I stepped onto the field for my country, I gave more than 100% with dedication and honesty,” Rahim wrote.

“The last few weeks have been very challenging for me, and I have come to realize that this is my destiny. Lastly, I would like to deeply thank my family, friends and my fans for whom I have played cricket for the last 19 years,” he added.

Notably, Rahim made his ODI debut against Zimbabwe in 2006. He is the most capped ODI cricketer in Bangladesh history and will go down as one of their most successful players in the format. As a wicketkeeper, he took 243 catches and affected 56 stumpings behind the stumps.

Recently, Rahim was part of the Bangladesh squad for the Champions Trophy, where he scored only two runs in the same number of matches. The team is undergoing structural changes at the moment as several veterans including Shakib Al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal announced retirements in the last couple of years.