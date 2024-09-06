Musheer Khan breaks Sachin Tendulkar's 23-year-old record in Duleep Trophy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI AND GETTY Musheer Khan and Sachin Tendulkar

Musheer Khan hogged all the limelight on the opening day of the Duleep Trophy and he continued his heroics on the second day as well notching up his second 150+ score in first-class cricket. His marathon knock came to an end soon after lunch scoring 181 runs off 373 deliveries and in the process, went past India's legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar in Duleep Trophy.

Musheer's 181-run knock is now the third-highest individual score for a teenager on Duleep Trophy debut. Earlier, Sachin was at the third spot having scored 159 runs while playing for West Zone against East Zone way back in January 1991 in Guwahati. This is a huge achievement for Musheer at the age of just 19 years but he couldn't go past Yash Dhull and Baba Aparajith who have notched up the highest scores in this aspect.

Baba Aparajith smashed 212 runs and is the only player to score a double-century as a teenager on Duleep Trophy debut while Dhull mustered 193 in his first-ever match in the tournament.

Highest individual score by a teenager on Duleep Trophy debut

Player Score Baba Aparajith 212 Yash Dhull 193 Musheer Khan 181 Sachin Tendulkar 159

