  5. Musheer Khan breaks Sachin Tendulkar's 23-year-old record in Duleep Trophy

Musheer Khan is the toast of the nation in the ongoing Duleep Trophy as he scored a century on the opening day of the tournament against India A. He rescued India B from a precarious position of 94/7 and in the process, also broke Tendulkar's long-standing record.

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: September 06, 2024 12:59 IST
Duleep Trophy
Image Source : PTI AND GETTY Musheer Khan and Sachin Tendulkar

Musheer Khan hogged all the limelight on the opening day of the Duleep Trophy and he continued his heroics on the second day as well notching up his second 150+ score in first-class cricket. His marathon knock came to an end soon after lunch scoring 181 runs off 373 deliveries and in the process, went past India's legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar in Duleep Trophy.

Musheer's 181-run knock is now the third-highest individual score for a teenager on Duleep Trophy debut. Earlier, Sachin was at the third spot having scored 159 runs while playing for West Zone against East Zone way back in January 1991 in Guwahati. This is a huge achievement for Musheer at the age of just 19 years but he couldn't go past Yash Dhull and Baba Aparajith who have notched up the highest scores in this aspect.

Baba Aparajith smashed 212 runs and is the only player to score a double-century as a teenager on Duleep Trophy debut while Dhull mustered 193 in his first-ever match in the tournament.

Highest individual score by a teenager on Duleep Trophy debut

Player Score
Baba Aparajith 212
Yash Dhull 193
Musheer Khan 181
Sachin Tendulkar 159

More to follow...

