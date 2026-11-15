Murali Kartik slams team India's decision making in fifth ODI against New Zealand

The Indian team took on New Zealand in the fifth and final ODI of the ongoing series between the two sides. The teams met at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui for the clash on November 15th, and the game saw India come in to bat first after losing the toss, as NZ put forth a brilliant display of cricket.

The side’s top order failed once more as New Zealand’s bowling attack proved to be too much to handle for the visitors. Thanks to the performance of the middle order, India managed to post a total of 209 runs in the first innings.

Speaking on the side’s performance, former India cricketer Murali Kartik took centre stage and slammed the team management for their decision-making as they crumbled to 209 in the first innings.

"Why was Ishan Kishan suddenly pushed down? What sort of versatility are they expecting from him? I understand he's not in the top 3, but to be pushed down to 6, what was the thought there? If it was Axar coming ahead to protect Kishan against the new ball, it's like a night watchman in a day game," said Kartik on Cricbuzz.

"I wouldn't think of Kishan as a finisher. If anything, I would think of bumping him up the order because he's an opener and bats in the top 3 in T20 cricket. So I actually want him up there in the batting order. Why do you want him as a finisher when you have Hardik Pandya and the rest? I don't look at Kishan as a finisher at all,” he added.

Dinesh Karthik pointed out the positive aspects for the Indian team

Furthermore, Dinesh Karthik found the positive side of the Indian team’s batting innings. Claiming that Axar Patel and Ishan Kishan batted with intent which helped the Men in Blue.

"The way Axar batted with intent was a positive. He has had his woes against pacers, which he countered nicely. Kishan once again showed why he's rated so highly. He hasn't put a foot wrong since his comeback. He battedin a position he hasn't played too often but still applied himself and played the right shots. He got out because he was running out of partners and had to farm the strike and take on the pacers one too many times," said Karthik.

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