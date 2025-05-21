MI vs DC IPL 2025 weather report: Will rain wash crucial league stage contest at Wankhede, Mumbai? Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals face each other in a crucial league stage contest at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday, May 21. Will the weather interrupt the clash? Here is the weather report of Mumbai for May 21.

New Delhi:

Mumbai Indians are set to host Delhi Capitals in a virtual knockout for the one spot in the Indian Premier League 2025 playoffs. With three teams having secured their places in the playoffs, MI and DC are in a fight for the last remaining spot.

MI are currently having an advantage over DC in the race to the playoffs as they are fourth with 14 points from 12 matches. DC are a step behind with 13 points from 12 matches, courtesy of a washed-out game. If MI beat DC, they will be officially through with 16 points, while DC will be assured of a qualification if they win both. If they win one, they will want MI to remain on 14 points. However, there is a chance that rain will intervene in the clash between MI and DC.

Mumbai weather report

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain and thunderstorms in Mumbai and the Konkan region for the next four days. There are 80% chances of precipitation on Wednesday, May 22, according to Accuweather.

There are 62% chances of rain at 10 AM in the morning, followed by 71% at 11 AM. The rain chances go down to 49% at 12. Notably, the weather is predicted to be kind in the evening with only 16% chances of rain at 6 PM, 7% at 7 PM, 8 PM, 9 PM, 10 PM and 11 PM too.

If rain washed this clash out, MI and DC will share a point each and in that case, MI will be on 15, while DC will be on 14. They have to face Punjab Kings in their last matches and if a match is washed out, their games against Punjab Kings will determine the final team for the playoffs.

Meanwhile, the BCCI has increased the extra time for the league stage matches to 120 minutes, which can give plenty of time for the completion of this game.

Squads:

Delhi Capitals Squad: KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel(w), Axar Patel(c), Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mustafizur Rahman, Dushmantha Chameera, Sediqullah Atal, Karun Nair, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Darshan Nalkande, Donovan Ferreira, Manvanth Kumar L

Mumbai Indians Squad: Rohit Sharma, Jonny Bairstow(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah, Ashwani Kumar, Richard Gleeson, Charith Asalanka, Reece Topley, Mitchell Santner, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma, Arjun Tendulkar, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Bevon Jacobs, Satyanarayana Raju