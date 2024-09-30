Mumbai vs Rest of India Irani Cup live telecast: When and where to watch fixture on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Ajinkya Rahane and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Reigning Ranji Trophy champions Mumbai are all set to lock horns against the Rest of India in the one-off Irani Cup fixture in Lucknow. The clash is set to take place at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium from October 1 onwards.

The Irani Cup is an annual first-class fixture between the reigning Ranji Trophy champions and a Rest of India side. Mumbai won the prestigious Ranji Trophy this year by defeating Vidarbha in the final at Wankhede.

Veteran batter Ajinkya will be leading Mumbai in the Irani Cup fixture against the ROI team, which will be led by rising star Ruturaj Gaikwad. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had earlier named the Rest of India side which also features Test players Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ishan Kishan, Mukesh Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed.

The Mumbai side has most of the same players from the Ranji Trophy squad, however, Musheer Khan won't be present as he is recovering from his car accident. Sarfaraz Khan will be present for his domestic duties after being released from the India Test squad for the Bangladesh series. The Indian Board has released Sarfaraz and Rest of India players Jurel and Dayal to feature in the domestic fixture.

Ahead of the fixture, here is how you can watch the match on TV and online in India.

How to watch Mumbai vs Rest of India Irani Cup fixture on TV?

The Mumbai vs Rest of India Irani Cup fixture will be telecasted live on Sports18 Network on TV.

How to watch Mumbai vs Rest of India Irani Cup fixture online?

The Mumbai vs Rest of India Irani Cup fixture will be streamed live on the Jio Cinema app and website.

Irani Cup squads:

Rest of India: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran (VC), Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel (WK)*, Ishan Kishan (WK), Manav Suthar, Saransh Jain, Prasidh Krishna, Mukesh Kumar, Yash Dayal*, Ricky Bhui, Shashwat Rawat, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar

Mumbai: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan*, Ayush Mhatre, Shreyas Iyer, Siddhesh Lad, Suryansh Shedge, Hardik Tamore (wk), Sidhaant Addhatrao (wk), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Himanshu Singh, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Avasthi, Mohammad Juned Khan, Royston Dias.