Mumbai Indians want KKR spinner in trade deal, talks in advance stage: Report

Mumbai:

Mumbai Indians (MI) are reportedly in advanced discussions with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the trade of leg-spinner Mayank Markande, just days before the Indian Premier League (IPL) retention deadline. Sources close to the developments suggest that talks have reached the final stage and, if all goes smoothly, an official announcement could follow soon.

The 28-year-old Markande could thus return to the franchise where his IPL journey began in 2018. Mumbai had initially unearthed the talented wrist-spinner that year, and he quickly rose to prominence by picking up 15 wickets in 14 games, earning an India call-up within months. However, after a promising start, his career trajectory stalled, and he struggled for consistent opportunities across subsequent seasons despite stints with multiple franchises.

KKR acquired Markande for ₹30 lakh at the last mega auction but did not feature him in a single match during IPL 2025. While it remains unclear whether another player will be involved in the exchange, insiders believe it is likely to be an all-cash deal.

For MI, the move appears to be a tactical one aimed at strengthening their spin attack. The franchise already has Vignesh Puthur and Karn Sharma in their ranks, and the addition of Markande would provide further depth and variety in their spin department, particularly in Indian conditions.

MI keep spin options open

Interestingly, Markande is not the only spinner Mumbai have shown interest in. The Times of India reported that MI have also explored the possibility of bringing back Rahul Chahar, another leg-spinner who previously represented the franchise. Chahar was picked by Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) for ₹3.20 crore at the last auction but featured in only one match throughout the season.

The SRH management reportedly wasn’t convinced by his performances in intra-squad games and benched him for most of the season. Mumbai’s renewed interest in both Markande and Chahar underlines their intent to re-establish a strong spin core heading into IPL 2026.