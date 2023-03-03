Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, WPL, Live Streaming Details: When and where to watch match on TV, online?

Follow us on Image Source : MI, GG/TWITTER Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants

The Women's Premier League is set to begin on the 4th of March with the opening match between the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Mumbai Indians and Beth Mooney-led Gujarat Giants. Both teams will want to win their first match and start their WPL campaign on high-note.

Before we deep dive into the action, here are the live-streaming details of the match.

When will Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, 1st match of WPL 2023 take place?

The clash between Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants will be held on the 4th of March, Saturday.

Where will Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, 1st match of WPL 2023 take place?

The match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will take place at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

When will Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, 1st match of WPL 2023 start?

The opening match will start at 7:30 PM (IST). Toss will happen at 7:00 PM (IST).

Where can we watch the live streaming of Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, 1st match of WPL 2023 on TV?

Live streaming of the opening match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will be available on Sports 18 Network.

Where can we watch the live streaming of Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants, 1st match of WPL 2023 online?

Live streaming of the opening match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will be available on the Jio Cinema app.

Full Squads -

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, and Jintimani Kalita.

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophie Dunkley, Anna Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, D Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, and Sushma Verma

Latest Cricket News