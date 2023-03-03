Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Weather Report - What role will weather play in WPL match?

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Giants Weather Report

Mumbai Indians team will face Gujarat Giants on Saturday in the opening match of the Women's Premier League. The game will be played at the DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai. The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST and the toss is scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

Here's all you need to know about the weather forecast at Mumbai-

Will it rain?

According to AccuWeather, there is a negligible possibility of rain to disrupt the match and a cover cloud cover of less than 13% is expected during match hours.

How will be the weather during match hours?

The weather at the venue is expected to be humid throughout the match and the humidity is predicted to fluctuate around 48% to 57% during match hours. The temperature is predicted to be around 31 degrees celsius at the beginning of the game and is expected to decrease to 28 degrees celsius towards the end. A cloud cover of les than 13% is expected throughout the match.​​​

What role will the Toss play?

The toss is expected to play a significant role in the match. The team that wins the toss will want to opt batting considering the weather.

​Full Squads -

Mumbai Indians: Harmanpreet Kaur, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Amelia Kerr, Pooja Vastrakar, Yastika Bhatia, Heather Graham, Isabelle Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Dhara Gujjar, Saika Ishaque, Hayley Matthews, Chloe Tryon, Humairaa Kaazi, Priyanka Bala, Sonam Yadav, Neelam Bisht, and Jintimani Kalita.

Gujarat Giants: Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Sophie Dunkley, Anna Sutherland, Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Sneh Rana, S Meghana, Georgia Wareham, Mansi Joshi, D Hemalatha, Monica Patel, Tanuja Kanwer, and Sushma Verma

