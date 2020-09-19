Live Score Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020: MS Dhoni opts to bowl against MI

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Score Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2020: Raina-less CSK look to break the duck against MI

Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Live Score IPL 2020: Hello and welcome to our live blog of Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings live IPL match from Abu Dhabi. The stage is set for the biggest T20 carnival - Indian Premier League, where defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the opening match on Saturday. The epic clash between the two heavyweight teams will be played at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Last year MI beat CSK in the nail-biting finale by 1 run to clinch their record fourth IPL title, but this season, they will be without their death over specialist Lasith Malinga, who has opted out from the tournament due to personal reasons. On the other hand, Chennai will also miss two of their veteran stars - Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh, who have also opted out due to personal reasons. Raina's absence in the middle-order will put added responsibility on comeback man MS Dhoni, who last played competitive cricket in 2019 during ICC ODI World Cup. Both the teams shared great rivalry on the pitch and the opening clash of 2020 IPL is going to be a blockbuster one. Here you can follow all live score and updates from MI v CSK match from Abu Dhabi.

Live updates MI vs CSK IPL 2020 Match 1: Chennai Super Kings opt to bowl against Mumbai Indians

19.12 IST: Playing XI of both teams are out:

19.05 IST: No Dwayne Bravo for CSK, as the four overseas players for them are Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran and Lungi Ngidi.

19.00 IST: Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni wins the toss and opts to bowl against Mumbai Indians

.@ChennaiIPL Captain MS Dhoni wins the toss and elects to bowl first in the season opener of #Dream11IPL.#MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/OAuLkAU7qb — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 19, 2020

18.50 IST: Pitch Report from Michael Slater and Kevin Pietersen

"Even covering of grass. Have played on two types of wickets here in Abu Dhabi - one like this, and one without any grass. Expect it to be a high scoring game today. Start of the tournament, you want to start well. Par score has been 167."

18.45 IST: The epic battle between Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni is on

18.40 IST: The stage is all set for the Dream 11 IPL 2020

18.16 IST: Pragyan Ojha is excited for the live-action of Indian Premier League and wishes luck to his former team Mumbai Indians.

18.08 IST: In numbers | How Mumbai Indians tamed Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2019 (READ HERE)

17.57 IST: Mumbai Indians are off to the stadium as players looked all charged up for the opening game.

17.50 IST: The Yellow Army is all set for the epic clash against defending champions.

17.46 IST: Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan sends wishes to Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni for the opening match of IPL 2020.

All the best to @ChennaiIPL & @mipaltan for today’s match. Wishing all the players to be healthy and have a good game. Do well @ImRo45 & @msdhoni Can’t wait to watch you boys! Big hug from 6 feet away. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 19, 2020

17.40 IST: Suresh Raina wishes luck to Chennai Super Kings ahead of the clash against Mumbai Indians.

Wishing you all the success boys @ChennaiIPL. Unimaginable for me that I’m not there today, but all my wishes are with you. Sending you all the good vibes! Go get it! 💪 #WhistlePodu https://t.co/G48ybhcbYR — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) September 19, 2020

17.38 IST: Hello and welcome to our coverage of Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2020 opening match from Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

