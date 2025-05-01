Mumbai Indians' Vignesh Puthur ruled out of IPL 2025, replacement announced Mumbai Indians are on a five-match winning streak in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Puthur getting ruled out is certainly a blow for the five-time champions as the youngster bowled well in limited appearances this season.

Mumbai Indians have been dealt a huge blow as their spinner Vignesh Puthur has been ruled out of the rest of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season due to injury. The wrist spinner made his IPL debut in the team's season opener against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and was applauded for his variations by many.

Puthur played five matches for the five-time champions and picked up six wickets, including a three-wicket haul against the arch-rivals CSK. His bowling average of 18.16 is second best for MI this season only to Will Jacks and strike rate of 12 is also one of the best.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians have signed Raghu Sharma, a right-arm leg-break bowler, as his replacement. The 32-year-old has played for Punjab and Puducherry in the domestic circuit. In 11 first-class matches so far, he has picked up 57 wickets at an average of 19.59 with the best figures of 7/57.

When it comes to white-ball formats, Raghu has played 9 List-A matches, accounting for 14 wickets with best bowling figures of 4/37. However, when it comes to the shortest format, the leg-spinner has played only three matches so far and has picked as many wickets. Mumbai Indians have signed for his base price of Rs 30 lakh.

MI are scheduled to face Rajasthan Royals today in the 50th match of IPL 2025 as the five-time champions are hoping to continue their winning streak. They've won five consecutive matches and are currently in third place in the table with 12 points. They have a chance of making it to the top of the table with a win over the Royals. However, MI haven't won at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur since 2012.

Updated MI squad for IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians Squad: Ryan Rickelton(w), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar, Karn Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Raj Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Robin Minz, Reece Topley, Mitchell Santner, Ashwani Kumar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Arjun Tendulkar, Bevon Jacobs, Krishnan Shrijith, Raghu Sharma