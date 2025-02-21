Mumbai Indians unveil new jersey ahead of IPL 2025 season Five-time IPL winners Mumbai Indians came forward and unveiled their new jersey ahead of the IPL 2025. The side will kick off their campaign by taking on Chennai Super Kings.

Ahead of the new IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 season, five-time champions Mumbai Indian have come forward and unveiled their new jersey ahead of the season. The five-time champions are the joint most successful side in the history of the tournament.

Revealing their new jersey, the franchise took to their social media handles and shared a video where the new kit was unveiled. In the clip, MI skipper Hardik Pandya came forward and talked about how after a subpar season in 2024, the five-time champions are looking to reclaim the title in 2025.

“Dear Paltan, we know our last season was one to forget. But now, a new season is upon us with a chance to make it right. 2025 is our opportunity to bring back the legacy where it belongs. With the blue and gold on us, we will take the field to play like Mumbai. This is not just our jersey. This is a promise to you," Hardik Pandya said in the video.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DGUvBPeMvDH/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=4...

It is interesting to note that Mumbai Indians will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign by taking on arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings on March 23. Both sides will lock horns in the third game of the tournament in Chennai. MI will hope to get off to a good start to the season. The side will be hoping that the new season will be quite different to the previous one. Led by Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians failed to reach the knockout stages of the tournament. They also finished in last place in the standings as well. Winning just four out of the 14 matches that they played.

MI full squad: Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Trent Boult, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Karn Sharma Ryan Rickelton, Deepak Chahar, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Will Jacks, Ashwani Kumar, Mitchell Santner, Reece Topley, Krishnan Shrijith, Raj Angad Bawa, Satyanarayana Raju, Bevon Jacobs, Arjun Tendulkar, Lizaad Williams, Vignesh Puthur.