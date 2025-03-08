Mumbai Indians sign Corbin Bosch to replace Lizaad Williams ahead of IPL 2025 Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians took centre stage and announced Corbin Bosch as a replacement signing of the injured Lizaad Williams.

With the new season of the IPL (Indian Premier League) 2025 approaching, the 10 franchises will hope for a good performance in the upcoming season. Ahead of the new season, five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians came forward and announced South African bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch as a replacement for the injured Lizaad Williams.

It is worth noting that Williams will miss the upcoming IPL 2025 due to a knee injury. Williams missed the SA20 in January 2025, and he still has not fully recovered from his injury. Interestingly, Corbin Bosch went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction. However, with his call-up in the MI camp, he will be in familiar surroundings considering he has represented MI Cape Town in this year's SA20. Furthermore, this will not be Bosch’s first IPL gig.

He had been previously roped in by Rajasthan Royals as a net bowler. However, he has not played a league game so far, and he will hope that he can get an outing with Mumbai Indians. “South African fast bowler Lizaad Williams is ruled out of the upcoming TATA IPL 2025 due to an injury, and Mumbai Indians have signed his compatriot Corbin Bosch as his replacement,” Mumbai Indians’ statement read.

“Bosch, a bowling all-rounder, has represented South Africa (SA) in one Test and two ODIs and has played 86 T20s. The 30-year-old made his international debut in December and was also included in the Proteas’ 15-member squad for the Champions Trophy as a replacement for the injured Anrich Nortje,” the release added.

It is worth noting that Mumbai Indians will kick off their IPL 2025 campaign by taking on archrivals Chennai Super Kings. Both sides will lock horns in game 3 of the tournament at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 23, and both sides will hope to get off to a good start.