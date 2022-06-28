Mumbai Indians set to take Indian uncapped players on exposure tour to England

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER Arjun Tendulkar, who is also in the UK and South African youngster Dewald Brevis are also likely to join the touring party.

In a welcome move, Mumbai Indians are all set to take their uncapped Indian players on a three-week exposure tour of England in July. The players will not only be exposed to world-class training facilities but will also face top club sides across multiple counties in at least 10 T20 games.

"NT Tilak Varma, Kumar Kartikeya, Ramandeep Singh, and Hrithik Shokeen are some of the players who will get exposure playing against top T20 club sides in trying conditions.

"Arjun Tendulkar, who is also in the UK and South African youngster Dewald Brevis are also likely to join the touring party," an IPL insider privy to the development told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The MI support staff headed by chief coach Mahela Jayawardene will be in England to oversee the progress of the Indian players. "Look, the Indian domestic season has come to an end.

While the top players like skipper Rohit Sharma, and premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah will be now on the road with the national team, our international stars will also be busy with their respective commitments," the source indicated.

"The ones who need to be monitored are our younger crop of players as they won't be having any match practice for three and half months before the next domestic season starts.

"So effectively, we can't call it a pre-season trip as IPL is still nine months away. But it is trying to monitor the progress of our core group of youngsters going forward," he added. For this trip though, MI doesn't need any BCCI permission unless the team is playing exhibition games against other franchises or overseas T20 sides.

"This trip isn't a commercial one where there will be tickets sold or the match will be broadcast on a particular channel or streamed on some app. Since the trip isn't a revenue generator, we don't need to apply for any permission from BCCI," he informed.

"We are only taking those players to the UK who are not associated with any national team activities or have been summoned for any of the BCCI conducted camps or playing in any league (like TNPL)."

Players likely to go for UK trip

NT Tilak Varma, Kumar Kartikeya, Hrithik Shokeen, Mayank Markande, Rahul Buddhi, Ramandeep Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Basil Thampi, Murugan Ashwin, Aryan Juyal, Akash Medhwal, Arshad Khan, Arjun Tendulkar, Dewal Brevis (overseas).

