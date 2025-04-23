Mumbai Indians register fourth straight win in IPL 2025, Rohit Sharma creates records aplenty Mumbai Indians registered their fourth successive win in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2025. Star batter Rohit Sharma had a stunning day with the bat, scoring 70 runs and courtesy of that, Mumbai defeated Hyderabad by seven wickets.

Hyderabad:

Mumbai Indians defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad by seven wickets at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in the ongoing IPL 2025. The hosts had an awful outing with the bat as both their openers flopped, scoring 0 and 8 respectively. Ishan Kishan made one, while Nitish Kumar Reddy made two as Hyderabad were reduced to 35/5 at one stage. Interestingly, Kishan opted to walk out even after the ball had not hit his bat, and that arguably was the most controversial story of the match.

However, Heinrich Klaasen and Abhinav Manohar managed to rescue the SRH ship as they stitched a crucial partnership of 99 runs. The South Africa international made 71 runs off 44 deliveries, while Abhinav made 43 as Hyderabad posted 143 runs in the first innings. For Mumbai, Trent Boult was the star with the ball, registering a four-wicket haul.

In the second innings, Rohit Sharma broke several records with his knock of 70 runs. He completed 12,000 runs in the format and became only the second Indian cricketer after Virat Kohli to achieve the feat. The 37-year-old also became the cricketer with the most sixes for Mumbai Indians in T20 cricket. Interestingly, it was also for the first time in nine years that Rohit scored back-to-back half-centuries in the cash-rich league.

Will Jacks supported him well for a while, scoring 22 runs but later Suryakumar Yadav came and changed the complexion of the game. He played an attacking brand of cricket, smacking an unbeaten 40 runs off 19 balls. He remained till the end and got the job done for the team.

With the win, Mumbai moved to number three on the points table. They had a tough start to the campaign but with four straight wins, the Hardik Pandya-led side has established their authority. Meanwhile, Hyderabad remain ninth.