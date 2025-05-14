Mumbai Indians receive massive boost amidst uncertainty around foreign players availability for IPL 2025 The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to resume on May 17 but the foreign players' availability is still not certain for many teams. Mumbai Indians are no different in this regard either, as they are in the hunt to make it to the playoffs.

New Delhi:

After the suspension of one week, the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to resume on May 17 (Saturday) with the match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). However, there is massive uncertainty around the availability of foreign players. Meanwhile, the Mumbai Indians have received a massive boost as their fast bowler Trent Boult has decided to return to play the remainder of the IPL season.

Boult was the most expensive buy of the five-time champions at the auction as MI splurged Rs 12.5 crore at the mega auction for him. He has stepped up to the expectations as well and is the leading wicket-taker for MI this season. Overall, he is fourth in the purple cap race, having accounted for 18 wickets at an economy rate of 8.49.

Boult coming back to play is huge for the Hardik Pandya-led side as MI will be one of the severely impacted teams in the playoffs. With South Africa not budging from its stance, Ryan Rickelton is unlikely to be available for them after May 25 while all-rounder Will Jacks is also expected to leave the camp around the same date after being picked in England's ODI squad for the series against the West Indies.

Even all-rounder Corbin Bosch will leave as he is part of the WTC Final squad for South Africa. Cricket South Africa (CSA) has asked the WTC Final-bound players to assemble in England by May 31 as they are also scheduled to play a four-day warm-up game against Zimbabwe in the lead-up to the summit clash against Australia on June 11.

Not only MI, but teams like RCB, Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings are also set to get impacted with the IPL 2025 spilling into June for reasons far from cricket.