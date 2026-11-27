Mumbai:

Mumbai Indians have announced Rohit Sharma as their new captain for the IPL 2027 season. After leading the team for 11 years from 2013 to 2024, the veteran was axed from the role, with Hardik Pandya being announced as the new leader of the locker room. Suryakumar Yadav was announced as his deputy. However, the move didn’t quite work for the five-time champions, as they qualified for the playoffs only once in the last three years.

Mumbai management wasn’t very happy with the on-field performance and some off-field controversies. It resulted in the team parting ways with Pandya, as they traded him to Punjab Kings for Arshdeep Singh. The move meant Mumbai were once again in the hunt for a new leader and instead of appointing someone new, they pivoted back to Rohit, who helped them win five championships.

Now, Mumbai had multiple choices for captain. Suryakumar, who served as the vice-captain and even led the team in Hardik’s absence in 2026, was one of the heavily discussed names, but the management wants him to focus on his batting. The other obvious name was Tilak Varma. He was recently named the India A captain and that certainly uplifted his profile for captaincy, but Mumbai managed to convince Rohit to return as captain and head the dressing room, with Kieron Pollard as the new head coach.

"As we celebrate the 20th season of Mumbai Indians, it is a very special moment for all of us to see Rohit lead the team once again. He has given us so many wonderful memories over the years, and I know how much he means to our Paltan. I hope this new chapter brings many more moments of pride for him, for our team and for the millions of fans who love Mumbai Indians. Rohit, we are all cheering for you," MI co-owner Nita Ambani said.

Rohit's record as MI captain

Rohit Sharma enjoyed a highly successful stint as Mumbai Indians captain, leading the franchise to five IPL titles in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. During his first spell in charge, he led the side in 163 matches, registering 91 wins and 68 defeats, while four games ended without a result. His winning percentage stood at 57.05.

His success with Mumbai also strengthened his credentials as a leader at the international level, eventually earning him the captaincy of the Indian team across all three formats. Under his leadership, India went on to lift the T20 World Cup in 2024 and the Champions Trophy in 2025.

Meanwhile, Mumbai so far haven’t mentioned whether Rohit is a long-term plan or just for this cycle, as a mega auction is scheduled to take place tomorrow.

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