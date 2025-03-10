Mumbai Indians one step away from WPL final with win against Gujarat Giants Mumbai Indians put in an excellent performance in their clash against Gujarat Giants in the ongoing WPL 2025. The side won a thrilling close encounter, thanks to performances by Hayley Matthews, Harmanpreet Kaur and many more stars.

Game 19 of the ongoing WPL (Women’s Premier League) 2025 saw Mumbai Indians taking on Gujarat Giants. Both sides locked horns at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on March 10. The clash began with Mumbai Indians coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

The side opened their innings with Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr coming out to bat. Where both batters hoped to get off to a good start to the game, however, both batters failed to make as much of an impact as Matthews departed on a score of 27 runs with Kerr adding five runs on the board.

Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur added 38 and 54 runs, respectively. Amanjot Kaur added 27 runs on the board as Mumbai Indians posted a total of 179 runs on the board in the first innings of the game. As for Gujarat Giants, Tanuja Kanwar, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, and Ashleigh Gardner took one wicket each as well.

Aiming to chase down the target of 180 runs, Gujarat Giants opened their innings with Kashvee Gautam and Beth Mooney coming out to bat. However, both batters fell early under pressure from the Mumbai bowlers. Gautam amassed 10 runs, whereas Mooney departed on a score of seven runs. Furthermore, the middle order failed to put in a good showing as well. It was the performance of Bharti Fulmali that put Gujarat Giants in a fighting position. Fulmali amassed 61 runs in 25 deliveries and brought Gujarat very close to a win. However, Gujarat were limited to a score of 170 points, as Mumbai Indians won the game by nine runs.