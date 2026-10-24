Mumbai Indians name Kieron Pollard as head coach ahead of IPL 2027

In a major development, five-time IPL (Indian Premier League) champions Mumbai Indians took centre stage and announced former West Indies international cricketer Kieron Pollard as their new head coach ahead of the upcoming IPL 2027 season.

It is worth noting that Mahela Jayawardene recently stepped down as the head coach of the side after coaching them to three out of five IPl titles, and Pollard has now taken the helm at the five-time champions and will look to lead them to their sixth IPL title.

Notably, Pollard has been associated with Mumbai Indians since 2010 and was the team’s batting coach for the last four IPL seasons after he retired from the tournament. He was first signed as a player back in 2010; he was a part of Mumbai Indians’ five title-winning campaigns, as well as the side’s two CLT20 title victories in 2011 and 2013.

Kieron Pollard opened up after being named as the head coach

After being named as the new head coach of Mumbai Indians, Kieron Pollard took centre stage and talked about how delighted he is to be named as the head coach, how much the franchise means to him, and how he is looking to put his best foot forward ahead of the new season of the IPL.

“It is an honour to take on the role of Head Coach of Mumbai Indians. MI has been a huge part of my life and career, and the bond I share with this team, the players and the Paltan means a great deal to me. Having experienced this journey as a player and then as a coach, I understand what Mumbai Indians stands for and the responsibility that comes with representing the Blue and Gold. I am grateful to Mrs. Nita Ambani, Akash Ambani and the entire MI family for their trust in me. I look forward to working closely with the players and support staff, building on the team’s legacy, helping our talent grow and giving the Paltan many more reasons to celebrate,” Pollard said in a statement released by MI.

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