Mumbai Indians maintain unbeaten streak against Gujarat, qualify for second WPL final Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Giants by 47 runs to qualify for their second final in the Women's Premier League. Senior all-rounders Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt scored 77 runs each to help the team post 213 runs in the first innings, which proved enough for GG.

Mumbai Indians defeated Gujarat Giants by 47 runs to qualify for their second WPL final in history. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side had a stunning day with the bat, while Gujarat’s bowling, which have done well so far in the tournament, disappointed in the Eliminator. Yastika Bahtia, who returned to opening failed to get going, having departed for 15 runs but that didn’t bother Mumbai’s momentum.

Senior crickets Hayley Matthews and Nat Sciver-Brunt stunned the Gujarat bowling unit with blistering shots. The West Indies international made 77 runs in 50 balls while Sciver-Brunt made the same amount of runs in 41 deliveries. They stitched a partnership of 133 runs and it pushed the Ash Gardner-led side out of the contest. Later, Mumbai captain Harmanpreet played an excellent cameo of 36 runs off only 12 balls as they posted 213 runs in the first innings.

Four of Gujarat's bowlers conceded over 10 runs per over and that arguably sealed their faith. Chasing 214 runs in a knockout game is never an easy task and the pressure was on the batters right from the beginning. The seniors, who were expected to take some responsibility with the bat, failed to live up to their potential as Beth Mooney scored six, Harleen Deol eight and Gardner too made eight.

Danielle Gibson, who played in Deandra Dottin’s absence, showed some maturity, as she picked up two wickets in the first innings and made 34 runs in the second. Phoebe Litchfield meanwhile looked in good touch but she too couldn’t capitalize on the start as the Australia international departed after scoring 31 runs off 20 balls. The pressure was mounting and that’s when Bharti Fulmali got going but the 30-year-old departed after scoring 30.

Mumbai would be happy with their compact performance in the Eliminator. They will now play Delhi Capitals in the WPL final on March 15. Both teams faced each other in the summit clash of the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2023 and Mumbai got the better of Delhi in that match.