Mumbai Indians equal their own record after 8 years with 100-run win over Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur

Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals by 100 runs in the 50th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday (May 1). It was a near-perfect day at the office for the five-time champions as they registered their sixth consecutive win this season and also jumped to the top of the points table.

MI equalled their own record after eight years, winning six matches on the trot for the first time since 2017 when they lifted the trophy the third time under Rohit Sharma's captaincy. They had the worst possible start to their campaign this season, winning only one out of the first five games. But Hardik Pandya and his men are on a roll since then and looking unstoppable.

Most consecutive wins for MI in IPL

6 wins in 2008

6 wins in 2017

6 wins in 2025*

Interestingly, in every season that MI have won five or more consecutive matches, they have reached the final of the IPL apart from the inaugural season in 2008. At the same time, with a 100-run win over the Royals, they have also kept their unbeaten record intact, winning every match after posting a score of 200 or more batting first.

MI dominated the proceedings right through after losing the toss in the match, not giving an inch to the home team. Moreover, this turned out to be their first win in Jaipur since 2012, having lost the previous four matches at the venue.

As for the match, they put up a solid performance batting first, with all of their top four batters crossing the 40-run mark with Ryan Rickelton and Rohit Sharma notching up half-centuries. Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya scored 48 runs each after facing 23 balls each to post a mammoth total of 217 runs for the loss of two wickets in their 20 overs.

In response, the Royals were never in the game as they kept losing wickets. Jofra Archer, batting at eight, was their top-scorer, mustering 30 runs off 27 balls as the hosts were folded for 117 runs in 16.1 overs.