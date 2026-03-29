Mumbai Indians end 14-year-long wait, complete record chase against KKR to kick off IPL 2026 in style

New Delhi:

After years of waiting, the Mumbai Indians have finally won their first match of an IPL season. Since 2012, they had never won their opening match in a season, as the wait came to an end in 2026. MI completed their highest-ever chase in IPL history after gunning down 221 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Openers Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton led the charge brilliantly with the bat as the duo put up 148 for the first wicket. Sharma scored an astonishing 78 from 38 balls, while Rickelton made a brilliant 81 off 43 deliveries in what was a jaw-dropping display of batting.

With the pitch being flat, the two openers reaped the rewards out of the surface and kept finding boundaries at will. The former MI skipper smashed six fours and as many sixes in a knock that came at a strike rate of 205.26. Rickelton was similarly destructive, having hit four fours and eight sixes in with a strike rate of 188.37.

MI's biggest chase in IPL ever

This is now MI's highest ever chase in the history of the Indian cash-rich league. Before this game, they were given a target of 220 plus seven times and they failed to chase it even once. Their highest chase before this game was 219, which they achieved against the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2021.

MI's highest chases in IPL:

1 - 221 vs KKR in IPL 2026

2 - 219 bs CSK in IPL 2021

3 - 215 vs PBKS in IPL 2023

4 - 213 vs RR in IPL 2023

5 - 201 vs SRH in IPL 2023

Rahane stars with bat earlier for KKR

Meanwhile, KKR captain Ajinkya Rahane put up a strong performance earlier with the bat. Kolkata Knight Riders showed excellent intent throughout, maintaining a high run rate with aggressive stroke play and smart partnerships against the Mumbai Indians. Their middle order capitalised in the death overs, accelerating effectively and exploiting gaps. The balanced contribution across the lineup highlighted KKR’s batting depth and strong match awareness. Ajinkya Rahane led from the front with 67 off 40 balls, while Angkrish Raghuvanshi smashed a quick 51 and Rinku Singh added a valuable unbeaten 33, powering KKR to a strong total; however, that proved out to be low.