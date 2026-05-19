Mumbai Indians duo ruled out of IPL 2026 ahead of marquee clash against KKR

Mumbai:

Mumbai Indians cricketers Quinton de Kock and Raj Bawa are ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2026. The franchise confirmed the development, stating that the South Africa international suffered a tendon injury in his left wrist ahead of their game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Bawa, on the other hand, sustained a ligament tear to his right thumb in the clash against Punjab Kings.

Mumbai confirmed that Quinton will fly back to South Africa to continue his rehab and the medical team of the franchise will be in contact with both the cricketers and guide them in recovery.

“Quinton de Kock has been ruled out due to a tendon injury in his left wrist, which he sustained prior to our home game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Raj Angad Bawa sustained a ligament tear to his right thumb during our previous match against Punjab Kings and will miss the rest of the season,” MI’s statement read.

“Both Quinton and Raj Bawa will continue their rehab in their respective homes, with support and guidance from the Mumbai Indians medical team to help them return to play as soon as possible,” it was added.

MI to play KKR next

Mumbai are already out of the playoffs equation. However, they can ruin Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals’ party. Both these teams are in a great position to make it to the top four, but just one defeat can ruin their campaign.

In the meantime, MI won’t be bothered by the injuries. Quinton was already out of the playing XI equation, with Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton sealed their spot. Bawa was given three consecutive games against Lucknow, Bengaluru and Punjab, but failed to impress. He had a spectacular opportunity to win the game against Punjab in the final over of the match, but the uncapped Indian failed to get the job done.

Mumbai have already travelled to Kolkata for their upcoming clash on May 20.

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