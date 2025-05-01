Mumbai Indians defeat Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur after 13 years, RR eliminated from playoffs race Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals by 100 runs at Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. It was their first win in Jaipur in 13 years. With the win, Mumbai moved to the top of the points table, surpassing Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Jaipur:

Mumbai Indians defeated Rajasthan Royals by 100 runs in the ongoing IPL 2025. The openers set the platform for the team, as Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton made 53 and 61 runs in 36 and 38 balls, respectively. It was the third time that MI openers have stitched a partnership of over 100 runs in IPL history. Sachin Tendulkar and Dwayne Smith achieved the feat in 2013, followed by Michael Hussey and Lendl Simmons in 2014.

After the openers departed, Suryakumar Yadav and Hardik Pandya took over the business and played some brilliant cricket. The flamboyant batters smacked the ball across the park, and courtesy of that, MI posted 217 runs on the board - the second-highest IPL total at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

Interestingly, both Suryakumar and Hardik made unbeaten 48 runs each off 23 balls. Rajasthan, on the other hand, heavily struggled with the ball. Riyan Parag’s captaincy also needs to be studied, as his decision not to use Jofra Archer enough against Rohit Sharma in the powerplay needs scrutiny.

When it came to the chase, Mumbai pacers blew away Rajasthan batters. Vaibhav Suryavanshi, who scored a century in the previous match, departed for a duck as Deepak Chahar got the better of him. Rajasthan lost four more wickets in the powerplay, courtesy of a double each from Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

Mumbai were successful in pushing Rajasthan to their limit in the powerplay itself. Post that, it was only customary. Hardik Pandya and Karn Sharma picked one each soon after the powerplay as Rajasthan were heading towards a massive defeat. Jofra Archer and Maheesh Theekshana managed to stop the wicket flow at one stage but couldn’t save Rajasthan.

Meanwhile, with the win, Mumbai moved to the top of the points table, surpassing Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Rajasthan, on the other hand, are eliminated from the IPL 2025 playoffs race.