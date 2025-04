Mumbai Indians defeat Chennai Super Kings in IPL for first time after 1074 days, Rohit, Surya star in big win Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav slammed half centuries as Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super Kings in their reverse fixture at Wankhede, Mumbai. MI have defeated CSK in IPL for the first time after 1074 days. Their last win against CSK came in May 2022.

New Delhi: Mumbai Indians ended their long wait for beating Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League as they defeated the MS Dhoni-led side in the 2025 season after 1074 days. MI chased down the 177-run target pretty easily in their reverse fixture against CSK at Wankhede on Sunday, April 20 with Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav starring for the hosts. Rohit and Surya slammed blistering half-tons as MI chased down the score in 15.4 overs with nine wickets in hand. More to follow...