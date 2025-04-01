Mumbai Indians create IPL history with record-extending win against KKR Mumbai Indians, following a couple of losses, finally got their first win on the board with a terrific all-round performance led by Ashwani Kumar's four-fer on debut. Mumbai Indians broke multiple IPL records with that win as they extended their dominance over the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Mumbai Indians continued to assert their dominance over the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) with a record-extending 24th win over the defending champions in IPL history as the Men in Blue opened their account in the first home game of the ongoing season. It took a couple of games for all of it to come together for the Mumbai Indians but when it did, it did in style as the swing duo of Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar got the ball to move, debutant Ashwani Kumar took a four-fer and Ryan Rickelton hit form with a glorious half-century.

Mumbai Indians lifted themselves up from the bottom of the points table to sixth position. This was the 53rd win for the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium, the most for any team at one venue in the IPL as the Men in Blue broke Kolkata Knight Riders' record, who have won 52 matches at the Eden Gardens.

This was also the 10th win for Mumbai Indians against KKR at the Wankhede Stadium, also the most for any team against one opposition at a particular venue. This time too, MI broke KKR's record, as the defending champions have defeated the Punjab Kings nine times at their home ground, Eden Gardens.

Most wins for a team at one venue in IPL

53 - Mumbai Indians (Wankhede Stadium) in 86 matches

52 - Kolkata Knight Riders (Eden Gardens) in 89 matches

51 - Chennai Super Kings (MA Chidambaram Stadium) in 73 matches

44 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru (M Chinnaswamy Stadium) in 91 matches

37 - Rajasthan Royals (Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur) in 57 matches

Most wins against an opponent at a venue in the IPL

10 - MI vs KKR at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai*

9 - KKR vs PBKS at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

8 - MI vs RCB at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

8 - MI vs RCB at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

8 - CSK vs RCB at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

8 - KKR vs DC at Eden Gardens, Kolkata

8 - SRH vs PBKS at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

With Mumbai Indians' victory, all five teams in the bottom half have now played three matches, won one and lost two. It's still early days in the 18th edition of the cash-rich league, however, with exciting performances, no one side has run away with the competition.