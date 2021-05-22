Exclusive | Rohit Sharma has the 'Midas touch', I've never seen him angry: Jayant Yadav

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians all-rounder Jayant Yadav on Saturday spoke highly of skipper Rohit Sharma's calm demeanour regardless of the match situation. Jayant said that Rohit's ability to read the game and communicate with his players makes him stand apart from the rest.

Rohit, the most successful captain of the IPL, has led the Mumbai outfit to five titles. Under his leadership, MI won the IPL in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019, and 2020 -- the most by any team in the tournament's history.

In an exclusive interaction with India TV, Jayant described Rohit's captaincy as 'instinctive' and revealed why is he so successful as MI skipper.

"Rohit has got a fine touch when it comes to reading the game, which I feel is very instinctive. He's got a very good insight of what's going to happen in the next couple of overs. He has got a Midas touch and that's why he's so good while leading the side.

"Rohit is also a good communicator. He tells you what's expected out of you and how will he use you if you play in the next match. That communication and instinct make Rohit an excellent captain. I've also never seen Rohit angry. Regardless of the situation, Rohit is composed and level-headed. That makes him good as a player as well as a captain," said Jayant.

Jayant is also hopeful to make the cut for the Sri Lanka series, comprising three ODIs and as many T20Is. The Indian contingent will play a white-ball series in Sri Lanka when at the same time India's main team, led by Virat Kohli, will take on England in a five-Test series.

Back in 2016, Yadav scored his maiden Test century against England and scripted his name in the history book. He became the first Indian to score a century at No.9 position in Test cricket, surpassing Farokh Engineer who had scored 90 against New Zealand in 1965.

"I was taught at the NCA that as a cricketer, there are only a few things which you can control. You can work on your practice, diet, and enthusiasm but the selection is out of your hands. I can't control my selection. If I get selected, it's my responsibility to give my 100 percent to the team. However, if I don't get into the side, I've to take it with a pinch of salt. Everybody wants to play for the country. You must keep moving forward," Jayant said.

"Looking forward to that. I'm working on my fitness at present. Let's see how things unfold. If you don't see your name on the list, you obviously get disappointed. But it's part and parcel of the game. If you think about it too much, it's not healthy for you personally and professionally. I'm hoping for the best ahead of the Sri Lanka series," he added.