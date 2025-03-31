Mumbai Indians bring back Will Jacks, Vignesh Puthur for KKR clash in IPL 2025 Will Jacks is back in the Mumbai Indians team for their clash against the Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede Stadium. Jacks had made his Mumbai Indians debut in their season opener against Chennai Super Kings, but was dropped from the team for their fixture against Gujarat Titans.

Mumbai Indians have seemingly rectified their team selection following calls to bring back Will Jacks and Vignesh Puthur. Vignesh was impressive on his IPL debut against Chennai Super Kings, while Jacks was brought in for Rs 5.25 crore.

MI played both of them in their opener against CSK, however, they dropped them in their second match against the Gujarat Titans. MI's decision to drop the duo came under the scanner. They have now brought them back for their third fixture against Kolkata Knight Riders at Wankhede on Monday, March 31.

MI captain Hardik Pandya confirmed that the duo are back in, while also naming a debutant, Ashwani Kumar, in their Playing XI. Meanwhile, KKR also made a change to their Playing XI that won their last match against Rajasthan Royals, with Sunil Narine coming back in for Moeen Ali.

"We gonna bowl first, looks like a good track. Knowing Wankhede, dew may or may not come in. There might be some early swing, it plays well so we thought chasing is a good option. We want to get into good rhythm and kickstart. Overall, we want to play better cricket, we need to stay calm. Will Jacks comes back and we have a debutant - Ashwani Kumar," MI captain Hardik said at the toss.

"We wanted to bowl first as well but I was confused looking at the wicket, generally Wankede is a good batting surface so I feel it's a good toss to lose. There's a little breeze going on, no dew factor to deal with. We will look to post a good total on the board and I have confidence in our bowlers to defend. We are playing good cricket, every games gives a good opportunity to play good cricket. Lovely ground, we are looking to play good cricket. Sunil comes in place of Mooen," KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane said at the toss.

Kolkata Knight Riders (Playing XI): Quinton de Kock(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Spencer Johnson, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Ryan Rickelton, Will Jacks(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya(c), Naman Dhir, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Vignesh Puthur

Kolkata Knight Riders Impact Subs: Anrich Nortje, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Vaibhav Arora, Luvnith Sisodia

Mumbai Indians Impact Subs: Rohit Sharma, Corbin Bosch, Raj Bawa, Robin Minz, Satyanarayana Raju