Mumbai Indians become WPL 2025 champions, deny Delhi Capitals in their third straight final Mumbai Indians put up a decent total of 149, batting first after Harmanpreet Kaur made 66 from 44 balls. Marizanne Kapp and Niki Prasad fought hard in the chase, however, DC fell a little short in the end.

Mumbai Indians have become champions of the Women's Premier League for the second time as they defeated Delhi Capitals in the WPL 2025 final on Saturday, March 15. MI clinched their second WPL title after beating the Capitals by eight runs at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. MI have denied DC the WPL title another time, as the Capitals fell short on the final hurdle for the third straight time.

Mumbai Indians were asked to bat first after DC skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to field. Harmanpreet Kaur was the major highlight for MI with the bat as her 66-run knock helped her team get a decent score. She partnered with Nat Sciver-Brunt for 89 runs for the third wicket after both the openers - Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia - were dismissed cheaply. Sciver-Brunt played good second fiddle in the partnership with Harmanpreet.

As MI were getting set for a bigger total, they lost wickets in a heap. From being 103/2, they went to 118/6 as the DC bowlers brought them back into the game. Amanjot Kaur and Sanskriti Gupta hit a few boundaries to take MI close to 150.

In reply, DC also lost their openers - Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma - early. Lanning got to a couple of fours, before she was cleaned up by Sciver-Brunt on 13, while Shafali was dismissed LBW by Ismail. Marizanne Kapp and Niki Prasad fought hard to eke out a win. However, Kapp was dismissed in the 18th over. Niki fought valiantly, but her effort ended in heartbreak.

