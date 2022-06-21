MUM vs MP, Ranji Trophy finals: Overview of Chinnaswamy Stadium

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Review of Chidambaram Stadium

M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore, is all set to host the Ranji Trophy finals between Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh starting on June 22, 2022, Wednesday.

In the clash of the heavyweights, both Mumbai and Madhya Pradesh have fought their way against the odds and have qualified for the finals where they will be fighting it out for the biggest prize in the Indian domestic circuit.

Before the action takes center stage at the legendary Chinnaswamy Stadium where both the teams will have a go at each other for the glory, here is everything you should know about the venue.

The impact of the toss

Chinnaswamy Stadium is considered one of the best batting tracks in the country. Over many years now, the venue has seen some giant scores being put up and chased down. But keeping the record in mind, the chasing team tends to have an advantage as they know what they are going after. But, it certainly won't be a huge difference-maker in end. If the pitch plays evenly for all the five days losing the toss might not be a huge deal.

Condition of the pitch

Going by the records, a batting paradise is expected to be on the cards for the Ranji Trophy finals where the bowlers will need to toil hard to buy reserves out of the surface. If the pitch is fresh, pacers can expect some movement to start with. Spinners will need to be careful to not bowl too full or short as the short dimensions of the ground make six-hitting relatively easy.

Probable XI for Mumbai:

Prithvi Shaw (c), Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan, Aditya Tare (wk), Dhawal Kulkarni, Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Avasthi, Tushar Deshpande

Probable XI for Madhya Pradesh

Aditya Shrivastava (c), Himanshu Mantri (wk), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Anubhav Agarwal, Puneet Datey, Saransh Jain, Shubham S Sharma, Yash Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya, Rajat Patidar, Gaurav Yadav