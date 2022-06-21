MUM vs MP, Ranji Trophy finals: Five players to look out for from Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER (@BCCIDOMESTIC) Mumnbai and Madhya Pradesh lock horns for Ranji final

Highlights Mumbai have qualified 47th time for the final

team Mumbai has won Ranji Trophy 41 times

The match will be played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore

It is almost time as Mumbai takes on Madhya Pradesh in the Ranji Trophy Finals starting on June 21, 2022, at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. All the odds are stacked up against Madhya Pradesh who have qualified for the finals for the first time since the 1998-99 season. On the other hand, Mumbai who have dominated the domestic tournament since its inception have earned themselves a spot for the 47th time. With Madhya Pradesh making giant strides in the tournament, a high-octane contest is expected to be played out.

The dominant Mumbai team who are hunting for their 42nd Ranji Trophy title will look to bring their A-game to the table and outplay Madhya Pradesh. Team Mumbai are riding high after their success against Uttar Pradesh in the semi-finals. Mumbai had posted 393 in their first innings and managed to bundle out UP for 180. The approach that Mumbai showed in the semi-final was heavily criticized by cricketing pundits, but whatever they did, earned them a spot in the finals.

Here are the five Mumbai players who might leave their mark on the match when they take the field against Madhya Pradesh on June 22 in Bangalore.

Shams Mulani

The 24-year-old all-rounder has certainly been the standout performer for Mumbai this season. Shams Mulani has to continue his purple patch and contribute both with the bat and ball if Mumbai wants to lift the trophy this season. Mulani has claimed 37 wickets at an average of 14.59 which includes five five-fers and two 10-wicket match hauls. In their quarter-final against Uttarakhand, Mulani claimed 5-39 in the first and 3-15 in the second innings. As far as his batting is concerned, Mulani has scored 292 runs at an average of 48.66 with five half-centuries.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

This name needs no introduction. Jaiswal in his stint with Rajasthan Royals had a dream run in IPL 2022. Fortunately or unfortunately Jaiswal only played the quarter-finals and semi-finals for Mumbai this season and his performances haven't been anything short of sensational. Jaiswal scored 419 runs at an average of 104.75 with three hundred, which came in consecutive innings. Jaiswal who seems to be hungry for runs at the moment has all the capability to turn the game in Mumbai's favor.

Sarfaraz Khan

This particular batsman from Mumbai is batting on auto-pilot mode. Sarfaraz has been in a sensational touch as he has scored 803 runs at a stupendous average of 133.83 with three hundreds and two fifties. Making the most of the kind of form Sarfaraz is in, it is quite possible that he can go on and score 1000 domestic runs which is a validation of the fact that he is on a different level as of now.

Armaan Jaffer

Indian test stalwart's nephew Armaan Jaffer is yet another gem in Mumbai's dominating batting lineup. The 23-year-old right-hander has the perfect mix of being the aggressor and the anchor with the skill to steer his team out of difficult conditions. Jaffer who bats in the middle will want to bring his A-game to the table and help Mumbai clinch the trophy