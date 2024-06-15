Mujeeb Ur Rahman ruled out for remainder of T20 World Cup; Afghanistan announce replacement

Follow us on Image Source : AP Mujeeb Ur Rahman celebrates a wicket against Uganda.

Afghanistan's mystery spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been ruled out for the remainder of the ongoing ICC Men's T20 World Cup after a recurrence of the finger injury that didn't let him participate in the 17th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Mujeeb, 23, has been replaced by Hazratullah Zazai, who is known for playing explosive knocks in the shortest format of the game.

The replacement was announced after approval from the ICC's technical committee following Afghanistan's seven-wicket win over Papua New Guinea at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba, Trinidad.

Mujeeb could only manage to play Afghanistan's opening game of the tournament against Uganda. He bowled three overs against the Cricket Cranes and bagged a wicket at an economy rate of 5.33.

Notably, Afghanistan have the services of Noor Ahmad in their squad and the left-arm wrist spinner can play the role that was expected out of Mujeeb.

Noor has already played two games in the tournament. He was given a solitary over against New Zealand as Rashid Khan and Fazalhaq Farooqi bagged four wickets apiece and demolished the Kiwi batting order.

The game against Papua New Guinea saw Noor bowl his full quota of four overs and finished with figures of 1/14.

Afghanistan's head coach Jonathan Trott believes that Noor can be a real asset for the team as the wickets will continue to wear in the games to follow.

"He's going to be a big part for us going forward, as these wickets continue to wear," Jonathan Trott was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. "It's always nice to have the option of him to come into the side, or the left-arm spin of Nangeyalia Kharote, who can come into the side - he did really well in the last (series) against Ireland - and obviously (Mohammad) Nabi, who can bowl spin as well."