Muhammad Waseem's heroics hand Bangladesh embarrassing defeat to UAE in Sharjah Muhammad Waseem's knock of 82 runs helped the United Arab Emirates beat Bangladesh by two wickets in the second T20I in Sharjah. The series is currently poised 1-1. The third T20I will be played on May 21.

Sharjah:

UAE stunned Bangladesh with a two-wicket win in the second T20I at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Litton Das-led side won the first game of the series rather comfortably and a similar script was expected in the second game as well, but UAE had some other plans and handed Bangladesh an embarrassing defeat.

Batting first, Bangladesh had a decent start as openers Tanzid Hasan and Litton made 59 and 40 runs respectively. Towhid had a good game with the bat, scoring 45 runs off 24 balls while keeper-batter Jaker Ali played a cameo of 18 runs off six as Bangladesh posted 205 runs on the board in the first innings. For UAE, Muhammad Jawadullah clinched three wickets while Saghir Khan picked up two.

In the second innings, UAE captain Muhammad Waseem changed the game with his heroic knock of 82 runs off 42 deliveries. He capitalised on the powerplay, something that Bangladesh failed to. Meanwhile, Waseem’s opening partner, Muhammad Zohaib, had a conservative approach, scoring 38 runs off 34 balls. Meanwhile, the other UAE batters struggled to get going but given the target was well within reach, they all played aggressively and it helped.

Towards the end, Haider Ali played a vital cameo of 15 runs off six deliveries in the end, which was key in UAE’s win. Meanwhile, this was also their first win over Bangladesh in T20Is. For the visitors, Nahid Rana proved costly, leaking 50 runs in four overs. He has been impressive in the other two formats, but failed to impress in his T20I debut.

After the game, Litton mentioned that the dew played a part in their defeat and noted that there was high expectations from Rana.

“Any loss hurts. The wicket was good to bat on. When they batted, there was dew. We could have fielded better. Dew was a big factor here. We had to plan for different batters. We are expecting better from Rana,” Litton said.