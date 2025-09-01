Muhammad Waseem breaks Rohit Sharma's world record, surpasses Guptill during tri-series clash vs Afghanistan

UAE captain Muhammad Waseem shattered Indian icon Rohit Sharma's world record during his team's tri-series clash against Afghanistan on Monday, September 1. Waseem played a strong 67-run knock from 37 balls in the clash at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in the series that also involves Pakistan.
Batting second, the UAE were asked to chase 189 by the Afghanistan team in their second match of the tri-series. Skipper Waseem went all guns blazing right from the start to put the pressure on the Rashid Khan-led team. The UAE skipper got to his fifty in the seventh over off 25 balls.
Meanwhile, Waseem shattered Rohit's world record for most sixes hit by a captain in T20I cricket. Coming into the clash, Waseem had hit 104 sixes as skipper of the UAE team and was one behind the former India T20I captain.
He got there pretty quickly in the third over after hitting Fazalhaq Farooqi for a six over deep backward square leg before depositing Mujeeb Ur Rahman for a six over deep mid-wicket.
The UAE skipper went on to smash four more maximums as he made the Afghanistan bowlers pay for their mistakes. He ended his knock on 67 after being dismissed by Sharafuddin Ashraf in the 10th over.
Most sixes by captains in T20Is:
1 - Muhammad Waseem: 110 sixes
2 - Rohit Sharma: 105 sixes
3 - Eoin Morgan: 86 sixes
4 - Aaron Finch: 82 sixes
5 - Kadowaki Fleming: 79 sixes
Meanwhile, Waseem surpassed Martin Guptill in the list of most sixes hit by players in T20Is. He now has 176 maximums as players in T20I cricket.
Most sixes in T20Is:
205 - Rohit Sharma
176 - Muhammad Waseem
173 - Martin Guptill
160 - Jos Buttler
149 - Nicholas Pooran
148 - Glen Maxwell
Meanwhile, he surpassed Rohit Sharma on another major record list. Waseem now has fifty-plus scores as captain in T20Is, which are now the second-most in the format.
Most 50-plus scores as a Captain in T20Is:
26 - Babar Azam
17 - Muhammad Waseem
16 - Rohit Sharma
16 - Kane Williamson
15 - Aaron Finch
13 - Virat Kohli