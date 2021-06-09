MSK Prasad on arguments with Virat Kohli, Ravi Shastri: Sometimes we didn't want to see each other

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri

Former chief selector MSK Prasad may have engaged in arguments with Indian skipper Virat Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri, but the trio would never hold on to grudges.

During his nearly four-year tenure with the national side, Prasad brought in many youngsters in the set-up including Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya. In a recent interview, Prasad, also a former India wicketkeeper, was asked whether his stint as the principle selector was overshadowed by the Kohli-Shastri duo.

"There was a perception that you were too humble in front of someone like Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli. People can’t imagine how you could win arguments against such aggressive professionals?" Prasad was asked in an interaction on cricket.com.

In response, Prasad said that the three did have arguments but added that all of them being professionals helped in acknowledging each other's points.

"You ask them what kind of arguments we had. Sometimes, we didn’t want to see each other (after meetings) but the beauty of them is that the next morning when we would meet, they would recognize and acknowledge that there is (merit in the) point we made," he said.

"I am a management student and know how to manage. People want me to blame someone publicly? Why should I do that because it is my family? I may like or dislike decisions even at home in my family but can I come out and say something publicly?"

"Virat and Ravi will tell you about that (how we used to have heated debates). Just because we didn’t have differences publicly doesn’t mean that we were succumbing to them. Who knows how we have convinced them on so many issues," he concluded.