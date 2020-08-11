MS Dhoni will probably play for Chennai Super Kings even in 2022: CEO Kasi Viswanathan

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES MS Dhoni

The CEO of the Chennai Super Kings, Kasi Vishwanath, believes that team skipper MS Dhoni will be with the franchise even until 2022.

Retirement rumours about Dhoni have been making rounds ever since his last appearance for India and were reignited after IPL 2020 as postponed by the BCCI owing to the coronavirus pandemic. But with the 13th season confirmed to start from September 19 onwards in the UAE, all eyes will be on the veteran cricketer who will be returning to the sport after more than a year.

"Yes. We can expect MS Dhoni to be part of both (IPL 2020 and 2021) and probably for even the next year. 2022," Viswanathan told indiatoday.in on Tuesday.

"He knows his responsibilities and he will take care of himself and the team."

Vishwanath also revealed that the team will be leaving for the UAE on August 21. The team will assembling at the Chepauk in Chennai on August 14 for a pre-season camp which will be held between August 15 and 20.

"It will be a skill-based plus training camp. It can't immediately start off with skills because they are coming back after a long off," Viswanathan said.

