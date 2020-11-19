Cricket is MS Dhoni’s priority, he’s my priority, says wife Sakshi as CSK wish her happy birthday

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/INDIAN_CRIC_AND_CELEBRITY File photo of MS Dhoni with wife Sakshi.

The adage ‘behind every successful man stands a woman’ surely suits MS Dhoni’s wife Sakshi Rawat, who has always stood behind the iconic cricketer’s thick and thin.

And paying tribute to her contribution, Chennai Super Kings took to Twitter to wish her happy birthday as she turned 32 on Friday.

Speaking to CSK in an interview, Sakshi revealed that when their daughter Ziva was born on February 06,

2015 at Gurgaon’s Fortis Hospital and MS Dhoni couldn’t be there during the labour period as he was away with Team India for World Cup in Australia, she said it didn’t hurt her as she understood what cricket meant for Dhoni.

“Ziva wasn’t a pre-planned baby. We didn’t know it will happen during the World Cup. It didn't make sense for him to come back and see her and go back again. And everybody at the hospital was like ‘Oh your husband is not here to see her. But I said it’s fine, it doesn’t matter. Cricket is priority and he is my priority. And whatever is his priority is my priority,” she said.

Sakshi further said being so close to Dhoni have its disadvantages as she becomes the only person who can upset him.

"I am the only one who can upset him. I am the only one who can provoke him because I am the closest to him. So kahin aur ka gussa comes out on me and I am fine with it."