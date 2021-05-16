MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli find spot in Jos Buttler's all-time IPL XI; no place for Suresh Raina

Image Source : TWITTER/RAJASTHAN ROYALS Jos Buttler

Rajasthan Royals' wicketkeeper-batsman Jos Buttler on Sunday picked his all-time XI from the Indian Premier League (IPL) which features some of the best in the world including Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, while there have been a few notable misses.

Buttler, who scored his maiden IPL ton this season against Sunrisers Hyderabad before the 2021 season was indefinitely suspended owing to the rise in coronavirus cases within the IPL bio-bubble, picked his squad while in conversation with Cricbuzz.

Buttler opted to open with "one of his favourite" Rohit Sharma and kept the Royal Challengers Bangalore duo of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers as his next two batters. He then picked MS Dhoni and Mumbai Indians veteran Kieron Pollard, while hailing the legend's longevity in the format. Buttler picked only one all-rounder in Ravindra Jadeja and completed his lineup with bowlers in Harbhajan Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.

Here’s Jos Buttler’s all-time IPL XI: Buttler, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni (WK), Kieron Pollard, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.

Buttler's squad however missed Suresh Raina, the third most run-getter in IPL, and the ever-consistent David Warner. Chris Gayle too was among the notables exclusion along with leg-spinner Amit Mishra.