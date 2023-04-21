MS Dhoni to sit out, Ben Stokes unlikely to play? Decoding CSK's Probable Playing XI for game against SRH

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CSK will face SRH

Chennai Super Kings will be hosting Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 29th match of IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai. MS Dhoni's CSK has won three of their five games and are in the top four of the points table. Meanwhile, Aiden Markram-led SRH are placed at the bottom half of the standings with two wins in five encounters. Before the action unfolds at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, here is CSK's Probable Playing XI for the game against SRH.

The CSK camp has been hit with a few injury concerns. Pace bowlers Deepak Chahar, Sisanda Magala, and Simarjeet Singh are facing injury issues. Meanwhile, the team's captain MS Dhoni is also nursing a knee problem but has played all the matches for his team so far. Notably, in a picture being circulated on the social media platform Twitter, Devon Conway can be seen practicing wicket-keeping. In another video doing the rounds on the social media platform, Dhoni is seen doing wicket-keeping, while Conway is observing him.

Meanwhile, Ben Stokes is also unlikely to play. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan reportedly provided an update on Stokes and Dhoni a week ago. He said that Stokes is doing well and shall be fit for the 30th April game. However, the CEO had stated that Dhoni will continue playing despite his knee issue.

What can be CSK's batting?

CSK's batting shall be led by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway at the top. Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, and Moeen Ali shall follow the openers in the middle order. Ambati Rayudu and Ravindra Jadeja shall provide the finishing touches if Dhoni will not play.

What can be CSK's bowling?

CSK's fast bowling looks inexperienced, especially in absence of Deepak Chahar. Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh, Mahesh Theekshana, and Matheesha Pathirana shall lead the bowling line-up.

CSK's Probable Playing XI:

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni/ Shaik Rasheed, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana

CSK's form guide

Chennai Super Kings are currently placed well on the third spot in the points table. They have 3 wins in 5 games and an NRR of 0.265. They lost the tournament opener to Gujarat Titans by 5 wickets, before bouncing back against Lucknow Super Giants to win by 12 runs. CSK then defeated Mumbai Indians by 7 wickets, before suffering a final-over loss to Rajasthan Royals. Dhoni's men won their last game against Royal Challengers Bangalore by 8 runs.

