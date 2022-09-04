MS Dhoni to remain as CSK captain, CEO Vishwanathan provides big update on former Indian player

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV CSK's CEO gives big update on Dhoni's future

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) CEO Kasi Vishwanathan has given a big update on MS Dhoni's future in the Chennai team. As per reports, Vishwanathan has said that MS Dhoni, who has led CSK to four Indian Premier League (IPL) titles will remain the captain of the team in the 2023 season of the IPL.

Dhoni had handed over the captaincy reigns to teammate Ravindra Jadeja just before the 2022 season of the cash-rich league began. But he was given back the top post in the mid-season in 2022 when CSK was not doing well. For a couple of years, Dhoni has been asked about his place in the CSK team but the former Indian captain has settled all the queries. He had confirmed that he will remain with the CSK side but the role that he will play is under the cloud.

And now in a news interview, the CEO of the yellow army has made it clear that Dhoni will lead the team in 2023. "MS Dhoni will lead the CSK team in the next year of the IPL," Kasi Vishwanath said in an interview with a news channel.

Dhoni had led CSK to four IPL title victories and the latest success came in 2021 when they defeated Kolkata Knight Riders to lift their fourth title.

When asked about his future with CSK in 2021 Dhoni said that the fans can see him in yellow but his capacity was not sure. "Well, you can see me in yellow, but whether I’ll be playing for CSK there are a lot of uncertainties around it for a simple reason that we have two new teams coming up," Dhoni had said.

In the recent season of IPL 2022, Dhoni again gave clarity about his future with CSK. "Definitely, I will play next year. It would be unfair not to say thank you to Chennai, to not play in Chennai. It won't be nice to the CSK fans," Dhoni had said at the toss in CSK's final game in IPL 2022.

