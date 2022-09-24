MS Dhoni teases fans with special announcement post! Here's all you need to know

Follow us on Image Source : MS DHONI/FACEBOOK MS Dhoni to go live

India's former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is set to make a special announcement on 25th September, Sunday. Dhoni posted a message on his Facebook account on Saturday, stating that he will go live to share a piece of exciting news at 2 PM.

"I'll be sharing some exciting news with you all on 25th September at 2 PM. Hope to see you all there," the post read.

The news of Dhoni's announcement news spread like wildfire and fans have started different speculations. While some are expecting news regarding Chennai Super Kings in IPL, others are predicting the news to be related with the upcoming T20 World Cup.

In his international career, the 41-year-old Dhoni has played 90 Test matches and has scored 4876 runs including six centuries and 33 fifties. In 350 ODIs that he played, he scored 10773 runs and made 10 tons and 73 half-centuries. When it comes to the T20 format, he has played 98 matches and has scored 1617 runs including two half-centuries.

Following are the unique records registered by Captain Cool:

Image Source : PTIMS Dhoni in action

With six dismissals vs England at Leeds in 2007, MS Dhoni holds the record for the most number of dismissals in an ODI.

MS Dhoni is the only captain to have kept wickets for 200 (most by any captain) in one-day internationals in world cricket.

MS Dhoni's 183 vs Sri Lanka in 2005 is the highest score for a wicketkeeper in ODI innings.

MS Dhoni holds the record for affecting the most number of stumpings (34) in T20Is.

Latest Cricket News