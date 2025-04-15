MS Dhoni spotted limping after match-winning knock against Lucknow Super Giants: WATCH Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni was spotted limping in the hotel after playing a match-winning knock against Lucknow Super Giants at the Ekana. Neither the team management nor the player has addressed the matter.

Lucknow:

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni played a vital cameo of unbeaten 26 runs off 11 deliveries against Lucknow Super Giants to help his team win by five wickets. The five-time champions had a troubling start to the campaign and were in dire need to get back to winning ways in order to challenge for a spot in the playoffs. Dhoni, alongside Shivam Dube, rose to the occasion and got the job done for the team.

Meanwhile, after the game, the legendary cricketer was spotted limping while entering the hotel. There have been reports of Dhoni suffering from a possible knee injury and the video of him limping has raised massive concern. Neither the player nor the team management have commented anything on a possible injury and as things stand, he is very likely to feature in CSK’s upcoming game against Mumbai at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Dhoni adjudged Player of the Match

Batting first, Lucknow posted 166 runs on the board. Captain Rishabh Pant played an important knock of 63 runs off 49 deliveries but he barely had any support from the other end. CSK bowlers had a good time, particularly Ravindra Jadeja and Noor Ahmad, who were very economical and kept the LSG batters in check.

When it came to the chase, Sk Rasheed and Rachin Ravindra set the tone for the visitors. They registered CSK’s second-best first-wicket partnership in the 2025 season but still, the team were put on the back foot after a few blows. They were reduced to 96/4 and then 111/5 and things were not looking good for the team.

That is when Dhoni and Dube formed a formidable partnership of 57 runs and won it for the team. Dube made an unbeaten 43 runs off 37 balls but Dhoni, with his quickfire 26 earned the Player of the Match award.