CSK skipper MS Dhoni opts to bowl first vs Delhi Capitals; drops Ngidi for Hazlewood

Image Source : IPLT20 Representational photo

MS Dhoni has decided to bowl first after winning the toss against Delhi Capitals. He feels dew will play a big role in the match hence the decision to bat in the second innnings. Notably, the last two matches saw teams lose while chasing.

Dhoni also revealed that Lungi Ngidi has been dropped from the team after a poor performance in the last game and Oz pacer Josh Hazlewood comes in as lone change in the line up for Mohit Sharma.

Dhoni said after winning the toss: "I think we need to respect the conditions and the fact that dew will play a part. Maybe the teams batting second so far in the tournament have made mistakes to not win. It looks better to bat second on TV. Some of the wickets might slow down as the tournament progresses. But given the number of strips out here and the amount of grass, it won't become a low scoring tournament.

"When you have 14 games before the play-offs you can't win all games. We need to control the controllables better, and one of them were the no balls. We also did well to get to 200 in the last game. As fas as my batting position goes, I'll do whatever is best for the team," he further added.

Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer made two changes in the line-up with Amit Mishra coming in for injured R Ashwin. Avesh Khan is the other inclusion in the line-up.

"We needed that win in the first game of the season. The boys are really motivated and we are in a great mindset. I would have chosen to field as well because in the last match dew played a great part. Ashwin, I feel is doing pretty well, but we wanted to give him a 2-3 game rest so that he feels better. He's doing well in the gym," Shreyas added.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Sam Curran, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Ravindra Jadeja, Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla.

