MS Dhoni shares update on IPL 2027 availability after missing out entire 2026 season due to injury

New Delhi:

Former Chennai Super Kings captain and star cricketer MS Dhoni hasn’t quite decided on his availability for the IPL 2027 season. The keeper-batter, however, has kept the door open, indicating that his chances of returning for another season will depend on the outcome of medical assessments and his physical condition ahead of the next campaign.

Notably, the veteran missed the entire IPL 2026 season due to a calf injury. In his absence, Sanju Samson kept wickets for the five-time champions. Also, in the absence of Dhoni, CSK failed to make a mark in the league as they finished eighth on the points table. Reflecting upon that, the cricketer noted that he will continue to evaluate his progress leading to the mini-auction later in the year.

Meanwhile, Dhoni shared the update while attending a healthcare event in Bengaluru. During which, he joked with the doctors in attendance, stating that they will have to evaluate him before a decision is made.

“Doc, I will have to go through the test. You will have to give me the report, and then before December, I will have to see, you know, how strong I am to maybe play one more season,” Dhoni said as quoted by ANI.

He also joked about the responsibility of keeping him fit enough to continue playing, describing himself as an ageing vehicle that would need the right care.

“And if I am not, then, you know, you will have to make sure that you do everything right with me and make sure that this old vintage vehicle is running well on the road. So all the pressure is on them,” he added.

The door remains open

Dhoni’s latest remarks leave open the possibility of another appearance in the Chennai Super Kings colours, although no confirmation of his participation in the next IPL season has been made in the information available.

Meanwhile, the franchise has struggled to reproduce those results since Ruturaj Gaikwad took over the captaincy in 2024. Chennai finished last in 2025 and ended the 2026 season in eighth place. Its most recent IPL championship came in 2023, during Dhoni's tenure as captain.

With inputs from ANI

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