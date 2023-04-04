MS Dhoni sends massive warning to CSK bowlers, says improve or 'will have to play under new captain'

Follow us on Image Source : PTI MS Dhoni warns CSK bowlers after match against LSG

Chennai Super Kings on Monday registered their first win of IPL 2023 at their home venue against Lucknow Super Giants. MS Dhoni's men posted a big total of 217 in the first innings and wrapped KL Rahul's side for 205, managing a win by 12 runs. CSK fast bowlers did not had a great day as they displayed wayward bowling. MS Dhoni was upset over their mistakes and sent a massive warning to the pacers.

CSK bowlers bowled as many as 13 wides and 3 no-balls as the four-time champions could not register a big win. While the spinners were economical and deadly, the fast bowlers were sent for cleaners. Dhoni said after the match that the team need to improve on fast bowling and bowl according to conditions while sending a big warning.

"Fast bowling is something we need to slightly improve on. We need to bowl according to the conditions. What is crucial is to keep an eye on what the opposition bowlers are doing. One more thing is they'll have to bowl no no-balls or less wides or they'll have to play under a new captain," Dhoni said in a jest before adding, "It will be my second warning and then I'll be off. The only reason we've scored those runs is if the surface is nice."

Chennai Super Kings registered a victory at their home ground, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Monday as they defeated Lucknow Super Giants in their second game at the IPL 2023. Interestingly, this was CSK's first win against LSG in the IPL. Before this, both teams locked horns in the previous edition of the tournament, when LSG had won.

CSK Playing XI:

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Moeen Ali, Ben Stokes, Ambati Rayudu, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Shivam Dube, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, RS Hangargekar

LSG Playing XI:

Ayush Badoni, Jaydev Unadkat, Daniel Sams, Prerak Mankad, Amit Mishra, Swapnil Singh, Naveen-ul-Haq, Romario Shepherd, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Karan Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Manan Vohra

Latest Cricket News