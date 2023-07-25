MS Dhoni's old job appointment letter resurfaces online, fans shocked to see offered salary

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY/INSTAGRAM MS Dhoni during IPL 2023

The former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni amasses undoubtedly huge fan following across the world as very few can only dream of. The legendary captain is once again in fan discussions and this time for a job appointment letter offered to him in 2012.

The former League Commissioner of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Lalit Modi shared a picture in May 201 which suggests that the 42-year-old cricketer was offered a job of vice-president role in marketing at India Cements in July 2012. The picture is now making rounds on social media again for no reason, which shows fans' obsession with their iconic cricketer.

Dhoni was offered a basic salary of Rs 43000 and some big amounts as a bonus. Lalit, in his caption, had questioned the company's offer for a player who already earns in crores and revealed that there are a few other such offer letters as well.

India Cements is owned by the same owners who own Chennai Super Kings, where Dhoni has dominated the IPL with some greatest memories. Dhoni was the team's highest earner till the 2022 edition and was in the top salary bracket in the BCCI's pay structure for the majority of his playing career. Dhoni also attracts popular brands and reportedly earns considerable bucks with endorsements.

Dhoni was in fine touch with a bat during the IPL 2023 where he played crucial cameo roles to guide CSK to their record-leveling fifth IPL title. Dhoni became the first-ever cricketer to feature in 250 IPL matches and also surpassed the 5000-run mark in tournament history. At CSK, Dhoni scored 4508 runs in 220 IPL matches at a strike rate of 137.48.

After the IPL 2023 final in Ahmedabad, Dhoni further cheered his fans by hinting at another IPL season as he shows no signs of stopping at the moment.

