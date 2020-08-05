MS Dhoni's legacy and impact on Indian cricket will be long lasting: Adam Gilchrist

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of MS Dhoni

Former Australian gloveman and a legend of the game, Adam Gilchrist, on Wednesday opined that he rates former Indian captain MS Dhoni above his then contemporaries Kumar Sangakkara, Mark Boucher and Brendon McCullum while saying that veteran Indian's impact in cricket will be long-lasting.

Speaking to Madonna Tixeira on her show 'Live Connect', Gilchrist said, "Look it has got to be Dhoni. My name is Gilly, not silly. I understand I'm talking to an Indian with a lot of Indian supporters. So, of course, Dhoni's at the top, followed by Sangakara and Brendon."

"Mark Boucher, unfortunately, had a slightly shorter career due to an eye injury but what an outstanding group of cricketers this is."

Gilchrist further went on to say that he enjoyed watching the career of Dhoni as he lived up to the expectation of a billion Indians while keeping himself calm and composed throughout.

"I have really loved watching his career develop. He came on the scene with this amazing 100 that just set everyone on loving him and following him and the style of cricket that he played. But just his rise to fame and fortune and to live up to expectations in a country like India that is so passionate about cricket. I think the way he handled himself was extraordinary," Gilchrist said.

"His calmness on the field and the bit that I've observed and got to know him off the field it's extraordinary. There is a lot to be admired there. His lasting legacy and impact on Indian cricket and society in India will be long-lasting."

Dhoni eventually led his country to title triumph in 2007 World T20, 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy.

He last played cricket in July 2019 and has since been away from national selection. He is however looking to return to the sport with the 13th season of the Indian Premier League.

