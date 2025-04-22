MS Dhoni rubbishes ridiculous rumour of 'drinking 5 litres of milk daily' | Watch MS Dhoni attended an event recently and when asked about the most ridiculous rumour he ever heard about himself, he said, "I drink 5 litres of milk daily." He revealed that he used to drink around 1 litre of milk but 5 was too much even for him.

New Delhi:

MS Dhoni might be facing tons of difficulties on the field while playing for Chennai Super Kings (CSK), but off the field, he continues to indulge in fun activities, not letting the performance on the team affect his daily life. In one such event recently, the CSK captain was asked about the ridiculous rumour he ever heard about himself.

With a smile on his face, Dhoni promptly said, "I drink five litres of milk a day." Even the anchor of the event was stunned to know this and then Dhoni clarified that maybe he used to drink 1 litre milk daily and that too not at once. "I used to drink, maybe, a litre of milk spread throughout the day. But four litres - it's a bit too much for anyone," Dhoni said.

For the unversed, when MS Dhoni made his debut in international cricket, he became an instant sensation after smashing a century against Pakistan, with even the then Pakistan President Pervez Musharraf also becoming the fan of his hairstyle. It was that time when the much-famous rumour got spread that he drinks five litres of milk every day and that was the reason why he smashes massive sixes.

Watch the video here:

Dhoni's fitness gained a lot of traction, and it does even now as he is playing cricket at the age of 43. He has maintained his fitness perfectly to play two months of intense IPL cricket for CSK. However, his knees have been troubling him for the last couple of years, and he is managing the injury. For the same reason, Dhoni comes out to bat late and is unable to bat for 10 overs, as revealed by CSK head coach Stephen Fleming.