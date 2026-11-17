Chennai:

Superstar cricketer MS Dhoni has announced his retirement from professional cricket. Chennai Super Kings have now handed him a new responsibility by appointing the former skipper as the franchise's mentor, extending a partnership that began with the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League in 2008. The decision marks a fresh chapter in Dhoni's association with the five-time champions, where his influence has extended well beyond his performances on the field.

Meanwhile, Dhoni leaves behind a remarkable record as one of the most successful captains in IPL history. Under his leadership, Chennai lifted the trophy in 2010, 2011, 2018, 2021 and 2023. His five championship victories place him alongside Rohit Sharma at the top of the list of captains with the most IPL titles.

His influence on CSK's consistency is equally reflected in the franchise's record of reaching 10 finals and qualifying for the playoffs in 12 seasons during his captaincy. Dhoni led Chennai in 235 matches, registering 143 victories, 90 defeats and two no-results. Across the IPL, his captaincy record stands at 136 wins from 226 matches. With that, he holds the record as the most successful captain in the cash-rich league. He also holds the feat of most matches as captain in IPL.

Dhoni’s numbers with bat

The 45-year-old also made significant contributions with the bat. He accumulated 5,439 runs in the tournament at an average of 38.30 and a strike rate of 138.20. His record includes 24 half-centuries, 375 boundaries and 264 sixes, with 84 not out remaining his highest score.

His best individual season in terms of runs came in 2013, when he scored 461. Five years later, he amassed 455 runs at an average of 75.83 as CSK celebrated their return to the competition with another title. His 2019 campaign was particularly impressive, yielding 416 runs at an average of 83.20. Finally, he finished as CSK’s second-leading run-scorer of all time and IPL’s seventh, behind Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, KL Rahul and Suresh Raina.

Dhoni's keeping numbers further underline his standing in the competition. He has registered 158 catches and 47 stumpings, taking his total dismissals behind the stumps to 205. Both individual figures remain IPL records for wicketkeepers.

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Mahendra Singh Dhoni retires from IPL, Chennai Super Kings appoint him as team mentor