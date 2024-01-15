MS Dhoni receives invitation to attend 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER MS Dhoni

Former India cricketer MS Dhoni is the latest cricketer to receive an official invitation to attend the 'Prath Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Dhoni was handed over the invitation at his residence in Ranchi on January 15 according to media reports. Only a couple of days ago, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also received the invitation to attend the much awaited ceremony on the said date.

Dhananjay Singh, co-province secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) invited Dhoni for the event in the presence of State Organization General Secretary of BJP Karmaveer Singh. The preparations for the event are in full flow at the moment with even the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently visiting Ayodhya to overlook the progress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead the Pran Pratishtha ceremony even as he is also scheduled to visit Kuber Navratna Tila within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Complex and then unveil the bronze statue of Jatayu.

Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is making all the arrangements for special guests invited for the consecration ceremony of Ram temple. Perhaps, it is understood that the guests will also receive special gifts that include 'Ram Raj'. On the day of the inauguration ceremony, special 'Motichoor Laddus' will also be distributed as 'prasad' to the guests. According to several reports, cricketers like MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar will be among 11000 guests across to have received the invite of the inauguration of Ram temple.

Apart from Dhoni and Sachin, several international athletes like Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu among others are set to get the invitation while celebrities like Jackie Shroff, Rajnikanth, Ranbir Kapoor among a lot others have already received the invitation officially to attend the event.

As for MS Dhoni, he is currently enjoying his time away from the sport and will soon start gearing up for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This is set to be his last season in the cash-rich league and will look to defend the title after leading Chennai Super Kings to the trophy in 2023.