Monday, January 15, 2024
     
Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. MS Dhoni receives invitation to attend 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

MS Dhoni receives invitation to attend 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya

Only recently, Sachin Tendulkar had received an invitation officially to attend the Ram temple consecration ceremony scheduled to take place in Ayodhya on January 22. Now India's world cup-winning skipper MS Dhoni has also got the invitation to grace his presence in Ayodhya on the said date.

Aditya Kukalyekar Written By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar New Delhi Updated on: January 15, 2024 19:00 IST
MS Dhoni
Image Source : TWITTER MS Dhoni

Former India cricketer MS Dhoni is the latest cricketer to receive an official invitation to attend the 'Prath Pratishtha' ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya on January 22. Dhoni was handed over the invitation at his residence in Ranchi on January 15 according to media reports. Only a couple of days ago, legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar also received the invitation to attend the much awaited ceremony on the said date.

Dhananjay Singh, co-province secretary of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) invited Dhoni for the event in the presence of State Organization General Secretary of BJP Karmaveer Singh. The preparations for the event are in full flow at the moment with even the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recently visiting Ayodhya to overlook the progress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lead the Pran Pratishtha ceremony even as he is also scheduled to visit Kuber Navratna Tila within the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Complex and then unveil the bronze statue of Jatayu.

Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is making all the arrangements for special guests invited for the consecration ceremony of Ram temple. Perhaps, it is understood that the guests will also receive special gifts that include 'Ram Raj'. On the day of the inauguration ceremony, special 'Motichoor Laddus' will also be distributed as 'prasad' to the guests. According to several reports, cricketers like MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar will be among 11000 guests across to have received the invite of the inauguration of Ram temple.

Apart from Dhoni and Sachin, several international athletes like Neeraj Chopra, PV Sindhu among others are set to get the invitation while celebrities like Jackie Shroff, Rajnikanth, Ranbir Kapoor among a lot others have already received the invitation officially to attend the event.

Related Stories
Virat Kohli creates world record after scoring 29 runs, achieves unique distinction

Virat Kohli creates world record after scoring 29 runs, achieves unique distinction

'Was a bit shocked': Shikhar opens up on Asian Games snub, reveals why he didn't play Tests much

'Was a bit shocked': Shikhar opens up on Asian Games snub, reveals why he didn't play Tests much

'If they prepare pitches that turn a lot...': Nasser Hussain warns India ahead of England Tests

'If they prepare pitches that turn a lot...': Nasser Hussain warns India ahead of England Tests

As for MS Dhoni, he is currently enjoying his time away from the sport and will soon start gearing up for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This is set to be his last season in the cash-rich league and will look to defend the title after leading Chennai Super Kings to the trophy in 2023.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Sports and Cricket Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp

Top News

Related Cricket News

Latest News