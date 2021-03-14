MS Dhoni's new monk avatar leaves fans puzzled; picture goes viral

Image Source : TWITTER/STAR SPORTS MS Dhoni appeared in a monk avatar in a picture that went viral on social media on Saturday.

Former Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for his makeovers. He made heads turn when he initially arrived in international cricket, sporting long hair which soon became a trend.

Soon after the victory in the T20 World Cup 2007, he underwent a haircut and sported different hairstyles, making headlines and triggering new hair trends.

On Saturday, he puzzled the fans yet again when a photo of him in a 'monk' avatar went viral.

The official broadcasters of the Indian Premier League Star Sports posted the picture of MS Dhoni sitting in a monk avatar, asking fans to guess the reason behind the same.

MS Dhoni arrived in Chennai earlier this month to begin preparations for the 2021 Indian Premier League, which begins on April 9. Dhoni's team Chennai Super Kings will begin its campaign on April 10 when the side takes on the previous season's finalists, Delhi Capitals.

Dhoni was seen hitting big sixes during the training sessions.

CSK will be aiming for an improved show in IPL 2021 after the franchise underwent its worst season in the 2020 edition of the tournament. The Chennai Super Kings finished a dismal 7th in the previous season.